Bolton Wanderers have nothing to play for now and will be keeping one eye on next season.

Bolton Wanderers only returned to League One in the last campaign and have had a steady first term back in the third tier.

Ian Evatt’s side will be looking to be and around the promotion picture next year.

Here are three players who may have played their last game for the club-

Joel Dixon

He has lost his place between the sticks to January recruit James Trafford from Manchester City.

Dixon, 28, made the move to the University of Bolton Stadium last summer from Barrow and still has another 12 months left on his contract. However, he has slipped down the pecking order now.

Andrew Tutte

The former Rochdale and Morecambe man’s deal expires in late June and most signs point towards him heading out the exit door as a free agent.

He has had his injury problems this season and has made only one appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Evatt signed the midfielder in the summer of 2020 and he played 20 times in his first year at the club to help them gain promotion from League Two.

Nathan Delfouneso

Bolton Wanderers sent him out on loan to Bradford City in the last transfer window and it is unlikely he will get back into the Trotters’ side when he returns.

The North West outfit signed Jon Dadi Bodvarsson from Millwall and Dion Charles from Accrington Stanley in January which pushes Delfouneso way out of favour now.