West Brom manager Steve Bruce has hailed his side’s performance v Bournemouth last night, and the individual performance of Andy Carroll.

West Brom beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the Championship last night. The Baggies had a two goal lead after just 12 minutes of the game thanks to goals from Alex Mowatt and Carroll, with the Cherries failing to get back into the game.

It leaves them in 2nd place of the Championship table but with only a six point lead over Huddersfield Town in 3rd.

West Brom meanwhile move up a place into 11th with the win.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the game, Bruce had this to say on his side’s overall performance:

“It was certainly a pleasing performance tonight.

“It’s also really frustrating too when you think about previous results we’ve had and that’s what we’ve got to try and address, that inconsistency.

“The last two home games we’ve beaten the top two teams in the division. However, too often, unfortunately, we don’t get to the level that we should be at and that’s incredibly frustrating for us all.

“That’s something we’ve got to repair because when we play like we did tonight, we know we can be a handful.”

For Bruce, last night’s win was only his third in charge of the club. But under his watch, West Brom have now beaten both of the Championship’s top two sides without conceding in recent weeks.

Last night’s win was pushed along by the performance of Carroll – the former Newcastle United man scored only second goals in 11 Championship appearance for West Brom, but gave a good account of himself throughout last night’s fixture.

Speaking on Carroll, Bruce had this to say:

“There were plenty of good performances out there tonight but I thought Andy led the line in typical Andy fashion. He’s worked so hard to stay fit. I’m delighted for him.”

A Bruce-type player…

Carroll worked under Bruce at Newcastle. Although he striker didn’t quite cut it on his return to the club, he’s since found his footing in the Championship, and a reunion with Bruce looks to be paying off for both.

Bruce loves a target man striker. He plays a system that pumps balls into the penalty box and having someone like Carroll on the end of them is going to prove fruitful.

The 33-year-old has shown this season that he’s still capable of scoring goals at this level, and a few more between now and the end of the season could well earn him an extended stay at The Hawthorns.

Up next for the Baggies is a home game v Stoke City this weekend.