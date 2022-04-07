Nottingham Forest took on Coventry City on Wednesday night and emerged victorious with a 2-0 win.

That victory was enough to lift Steve Cooper’s into the Championship play-off picture – Forest profiting from Middlesbrough’s loss against Fulham.

Nottingham Forest underlined their play-off potential with a first-half display that saw them lead 1-0 at the break through Brennan Johnson’s 14th goal of the season.

Cooper’s side continued to push in the second half, not content to sit back on a 1-0 lead. That paid dividends with James Garner scoring his fourth of the season to put Nottingham Forest 2-0 up.

Manchester United loanee Garner was a key player in last night’s 2-0 win against Mark Robins’ Coventry City outfit.

The numbers tell their own story…

Garner is having a very productive season on loan at Nottingham Forest. That is evident by his four goals and four assists this campaign.

That output has drawn a lot of attention to him and he is beginning to consistently show why Manchester United rate him so highly.

As per WhoScored’s match data, 21-year-old Garner had 59 touches of the ball. He was also highly accurate (87%) with his distribution. 33 of his 38 passes found their target and what was more impressive was that three of these were chance-creating key passes.

Away from that side of his game, he also pitched in defensively. He completed three tackles as well as making one clearance and four interceptions as Coventry City were kept at bay.

Garner has developed into a really fine player over one-and-a-half seasons at Forest, and he looks set to become a regular United player in years to come. Though what this summer might hold for him is anyone’s guess.

Next up for Steve Cooper’s side and James Garner is another home game against Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.