Following last season’s promotion from League Two, Michael Duff’s Cheltenham Town have surpassed most people’s expectations by securing their League One status next season.

Currently sitting in 12th position, Duff’s side have shown quality and togetherness in abundance throughout this seasons campaign.

Despite being admired for last season’s strong defensive foundations, the Robins have found out first hand the difference in quality teams in League One possess in both boxes.

After only conceding 39 goals last season, the best defensive record in the division, Cheltenham Town have conceded 71 goals so far with five games remaining.

Going forward, Alfie May has been a revelation contributing with 21 goals and four assists in what is the former Doncaster Rovers strikers’ best ever individual campaign.

Duff recently admitted that the club are seemingly resigned to losing captain Will Boyle this summer, here we take a look at three players who could replace him…

Fraser Horsfall, Northampton Town

Without a shadow of a doubt, Horsfall has been one of the standout defenders in League Two this season.

The 25-year-old’s aerial prowess in both boxes has been crucial for The Cobblers promotion push netting eight goals for John Brady’s side in 41 appearances who also lead the way for the most set-piece goals in the division (22).

A player with similar characteristics to the Cheltenham manager during his playing days at Burnley, Horsfall would slot in seemlessly in the Robins’ back three if signed.

Carl Piergianni, Oldham Athletic

Entering the prime of his career at 29, former Salford City no-nonsense defender Piergianni epitomises all the attributes showed by a Micheal Duff Cheltenham Town side.

First and foremost, Piergianni thrives off the physical side of the game and is a fierce competitor underlined through the 11 yellow cards he’s received this season.

Nonetheless, if Cheltenham Town are looking for a reliable defender who would relish the opportunity to play at League One level for the first time in his career, look no further than Oldham stalwart Piergianni.

Sam Woods, Barnet

After Sheffield Wednesday decided against signing the former Crystal Palace man after taking him on trial earlier this season, Barnet snapped up Woods in October.

Capable playing at the heart of the defence or in a defensive midfield role, Woods has already shown in his 20 appearances that his quality is far beyond National League level.

Already obtaining EFL experience with a loan spell at Plymouth Argyle last term, Woods’ versatility and defensive acumen would definitely add something to the Robins rearguard.