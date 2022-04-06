Blackburn Rovers loan star Jan Paul van Hecke is said to be unlikely to leave Brighton and Hove Albion on loan again next season.

Blackburn Rovers brought the Dutchman in from the Seagulls for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign, and after recovering from an injury in the early stages of his time at Ewood Park, van Hecke has become a firm favourite.

Rovers will need to replace him with another loan move unlikely. So, with that in mind, here are three centre-backs Blackburn Rovers should look at this summer…

Xavier Mbuyamba – Chelsea

Although little known beyond Chelsea, Mbuyamba is a serious prospect.

Formerly of Dutch side MVV Maastricht, the Dutch centre-back spent time in Barcelona’s academy before joining Chelsea in August 2020. Since then, he has become a regular for the club’s U23s but is yet to make a senior appearance in English football. A loan spell with Blackburn Rovers could further his development and put his ability on show as he looks to forge a career in the senior game.

Mads Bech Sorensen – Brentford

Left-sided Dane Sorensen has been in and around the Brentford first-team this season, but he has been limited to only nine appearances across all competitions given the heightened competition for a starting spot in Thomas Frank’s Premier League side.

Sorensen is strong on the ball and a sound defender, also possessing a good level of Championship experience. He could prove to be a shrewd signing either temporarily or permanently this summer.

Danilho Doekhi – Vitesse Arnhem

Doekhi is a player that many clubs should have an eye on this summer. The 23-year-old is Vitesse’s captain and sees his contract expire this summer, making him a shrewd addition for any ambitious side.

The centre-back has played over 100 Eredivisie games so is proven at a competitive level and possesses the leadership traits and defensive ability to be a hit in the Championship.