Sunderland’s rebuild continues, though next season it’ll be Alex Neil leading the charge.

And Neil might yet guide Sunderland to promotion from League One this season. He’s steadied the ship and given the Black Cats a chance of a top-six finish after a shaky patch through the midsection of the season.

Either way, Sunderland’s rebuild will rumble on in the summer transfer window, with the club set to lose a host of players who see their contracts expire, and move others on to make way for the new.

Here, we look at three Sunderland players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Lee Burge

The goalkeeper hasn’t been named in a matchday squad for Sunderland in 2022 as of yet. With his contract expiring at the end of the season as well, the 29-year-old looks as though he’s played his final game in a Sunderland shirt.

He played 43 times in League One last season – Burge certainly had his moments for the Black Cats, but he’s since been replaced by a better ad more youthful shot-stopper in Anthony Patterson.

Jordan Willis

Willis was a really keen signing for Sunderland back in 2019. But injury last time round has ruled him out since and we’re yet to hear any more about the 27-year-old’s condition.

With his contract expiring in the summer, it seems inevitable that Willis will be leaving Sunderland in the summer – a disappointing outcome for a player that could well have become a key figure for the Black Cats should he have avoided injury.

Aiden McGeady

McGeady will always be remembered fondly by Sunderland fans. For the past five seasons he’s given fans plenty to get excited about, with last season in particular being a memorable one for the now 36-year-old.

But McGeady hasn’t featured since November now, and with his deal expiring in the summer, it looks like we’ve seen the last of him at Sunderland.