Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said the club will try and bring Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer back again next season.

Preston North End recruited Archer on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa in the January transfer window, giving him the chance to test himself in the Championship after some strong form in Premier League 2.

Since then, Archer has made a good impression at Deepdale. The 20-year-old has netted six goals in 14 games, leading to hopes of a reunion for the 2022/23 season. However, if Preston North End are unable to bring him back, here are three alternatives they should look at…

Folarin Balogun – Arsenal (on loan at Middlesbrough)

20-year-old Arsenal starlet Balogun is another young player who has made a name for himself in the Premier League 2 who headed to the Championship on loan in January.

He has managed three goals and two assists in 13 games for Middlesbrough since joining, so not as much as Archer, but he has only played 708 minutes of Championship football compared to Archer’s 1,906. Balogun looks to be a promising talent for the future and could benefit from another loan spell in the second-tier next season.

Alfie May – Cheltenham Town

May has been on a journey through the football ladder, plying his trade in non-league football before eventually landing at Cheltenham Town in January 2020 after a spell with Doncaster Rovers. Since then, he has starred for the Robins, netting 42 times in 114 games – including 24 this season.

His goals have been pivotal in helping Michael Duff’s side impress in their first season of League One football and could be a shrewd addition for a Championship side this summer.

Bruce Anderson – Livingston

Anderson, 23, has only been with Livingston since last summer after leaving Aberdeen for nothing, but he has been a big hit at the Tony Macaroni Stadium.

Across all competitions, the striker has netted 13 goals and laid on five assists in 37 games. Although not the finished article, Anderson still has plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential, and Preston North End boss Lowe has shown he can help bring the best out of players before.