Luton Town have taken everyone by surprise this season in the Championship – they currently find themselves sitting in 4th place in the league as we approach the final month of the regular season.

Finishing in the play-offs would cap off a remarkable season for Luton Town, and show off the amazing work Nathan Jones has done at Kenilworth Road in recent seasons.

But as the end of the season nears, Jones has admitted that injuries have hampered his side’s play-off charge.

Come at the wrong time…

An injury crisis during a season is usual for every team, and there is no good time for it to come.

However, when it comes as you enter the final month whilst chasing down a Championship play-off spot, it can prove detrimental.

On the current injury issues faced by Luton Town, Jones said:

“We haven’t been able to rotate in certain areas, centre halves we’ve been depleted, so we’ve had to play full-backs in that area and done fantastically well as we’ve taken eight from 12 points with all our centre halves out.

“People are coming back, Kal Naismith is coming back, Sonny Bradley is coming back, so it’s hit us at the wrong time.

“We haven’t been able to play a settled team, but we’re still right in the mix, still in fourth, six games to go and everything to play for and some big games coming up.”

In a league as demanding as the Championship, the ability to rotate your squad when needed can be the difference between a win or a defeat.

Final run in…

It is going to be a big month for everyone chasing down the play-offs, and Luton Town will be hoping to be in the mix come May.

Luton Town has massive games back-to-back against fellow play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest next week.

If they can come out of these two games with six points, Jones would be over the moon – the most important result would be beating Nottingham Forest, as they are part of the chasing pack for the final play-off places.

It is going to be an interesting month for Jones and Luton Town, starting next Monday against Huddersfield Town live on Sky Sports.