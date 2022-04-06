Plymouth Argyle could yet be playing Championship football next season, but regardless of division, there could be some outgoings at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle sit in 4th place in the League One table as it stands, with Steven Schumacher successfully maintaining the Pilgrims’ push for the play-offs after the departure of Ryan Lowe for Preston North End.

It remains unknown which division Plymouth Argyle will be playing their football in next season given that their push for promotion looks set to go down to the wire, but plans for recruitment and sales will be getting put in place nonetheless.

With that in mind, here are three players who may have already played their last game for the Pilgrims…

Luke McCormick

The veteran goalkeeper hasn’t played once this season and hasn’t been involved in a single matchday squad, so all signs point towards a summer exit with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

McCormick has played 343 times for the Pilgrims across all competitions, but it looks as though a three-minute outing on the final day of last season will be his last time in a Plymouth Argyle shirt.

Rhys Shirley

19-year-old Shirley was called into action earlier this season amid a lack of options at the top of the pitch, and he has played nine times across all competitions overall. He even scored against Swansea City in a heavy EFL Cup defeat back in August.

However, having played a lack of first-team football on the whole, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the promising young striker head elsewhere at the end of the season.

Ollie Tomlinson

Tomlinson is another product of Plymouth Argyle’s youth academy coming towards the end of his contract with the club. He has been on loan with Truro City since November, picking up senior experience away from Home Park.

A promising centre-back, the 19-year-old could yet earn a chance to further prove himself on a new deal, but he will be heading for the exit door as it stands and he looks highly unlikely to play again this season.