Two names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up, as well as a third tier boss revealing the club’s transfer strategy for the summer.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Bobby Dunn are two players in the transfer headlines recently, with Danny Cowley speaking on Portsmouth’s transfer plan as we approach the summer window.

As per Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with a number of League One clubs regarding a loan deal for defender Fagan-Walcott. The 20-year-old has been an ace for the Premier League club’s U23 set-up and now they want him to seek some senior experience out on loan in the third tier of English football.

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly given 18-year-old midfielder Dunn a trial at the club. The youngster currently plays his football at Ramsgate FC and came through the academy ranks at Charlton Athletic. Dunn played for the Owls’ U23 side where they beat Swansea City 2-0, and whether Sheffield Wednesday will look to sign the prospect is unknown. The teenager is yet to have experience under his belt, but should the League One side bring him in, he could may well help develop the youth set-up.

Elsewhere, Portsmouth boss Cowley has revealed the south coast club’s transfer strategy as we approach the summer window. The Pompey manager said that he will be looking for young players who are good enough for League One, but did mention that some players may be at risk, saying that ‘there’s a reason’ clubs are releasing their younger men. He also iterated that the club are keeping themselves ‘aware’ of free agents ahead of the summer window.

There hasn’t been much to report on in the third tier since the last transfer round-up, but as we approach the end of the season, more rumours are set to flood the headlines.