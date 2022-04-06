Fulham boss Marco Silva says it is ‘too early’ to start talking about the possibility of signing Liverpool’s Neco Williams this summer.

Williams, 20, has shone on loan at Fulham after joining from Liverpool back in January.

The Welsh intentional right-back has featured 10 times in the Championship so far for Fulham, who sit in 1st, scoring twice and assisting as many.

Several reports have emerged both claiming that Fulham want to sign Williams again in the summer and that Williams wants to make the switch.

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of tonight’s Championship clash v Middlesbrough, Silva had this to say on Williams’ future:

“It’s too early for us to think about or talk about it. Neco is fully focused in his role at this football club, we are focused on taking the best from him.”

Williams made his Premier League debut for Liverpool during the 2019/20 season. This time round he made just one top flight appearance for Liverpool, failing to make an impression on the starting side given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s presence on the right.

But with Fulham, Williams has really started to fulfil his potential, slotting into Silva’s starting side with ease.

“He is improving each game, even in the last game against QPR where he didn’t start the game like we would have wanted him to because of the way they approached the game, he was much better second half.

“His intensity and the way he supported our offensive game has been fantastic and he is a young lad who always gives his best.

“I am pleased with the way he has adapted at our football club, but talking about his future is too early for us.”

Premier League signings…

If Fulham are to stay in the Premier League next season (providing that they see through this title charge) then they’ll need to make some signings that will help them do that.

Williams is certainly a player who has not only shown Premier League potential during his 10 league outings for the club, but who has really complimented the attacking, free-flowing style of play that Silva implements at Fulham.

Liverpool will no doubt slap a high price tag on Williams. But if Fulham can put together the funding to bring him in then it would be a really keen, and long-term signing for the club.