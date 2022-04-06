Stoke City have another campaign of Championship football awaiting them next season, and there could be some changes among the playing squad in the summer.

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill would have been hoping to mount a serious push for the play-offs this season, but the Potters inconsistency has left them down in 15th place.

The summer transfer window provides the chance for the club to shuffle the ranks before going again next season, and with several loan players returning to their parent clubs or players nearing the end of their deals, there will be a good chance to make some changes. With that in mind, here are three players who may have already played their last game for Stoke City…

Liam Moore

Among the loaned-in players is Reading defender Moore, who won’t be featuring again for Stoke City this season.

The experienced centre-back has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury, leaving him sidelined until the summer. Only in on loan, it remains to be seen if the Potters deem Moore deserving of a permanent deal.

Tom Ince

Now 30 and approaching the end of his fourth season contracted to Stoke City, Ince sees his contract at the bet365 Stadium expire at the end of the campaign. And, given that he is currently out on loan with Reading, it seems as though he is down the pecking order with the Potters.

The former Hull City and Derby County man has played 103 times for the club across all competitions, but he may have already made his last appearance.

Benik Afobe

Afobe is another out of contract player currently on loan with Championship rivals, having spent the 2021/22 season with Millwall.

The former Arsenal youngster has spent much of his time with Stoke City out on loan, also enduring spells with Bristol City and Trabzonspor. His nine Championship goals this season may have shown the Potters that he can cut it in the second-tier, but he may well leave this summer regardless.