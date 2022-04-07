Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has opened up about his time playing for the Blades.

The 25-year-old signed for Sheffield United in the 2019/20 season after an impressive campaign with Swansea City.

In his first year with the Blades he impressed but only managed to score six goals, with Sheffield United finishing an impressive 9th in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, luck wouldn’t be on McBurnie’s side in the 2020/21 season. The striker suffered with injury problems all year, missing a total of 17 games through the season.

This year also hasn’t been the best for the Scotsman – with Sheffield United under-performing in the Championship and McBurnie hasn’t scored this season so far.

When questioned by Yorkshire Live, McBurnie went on to talk about his time about Sheffield United:

“It’s not been ideal for me, between injuries and illnesses it has been frustrating.

“I’d love a goal but if you said to me I didn’t score another goal between now and the end of the season but we get promoted, I would snap your hand off. It’s about the boys winning and they are winning games.



“I will always go out to try and score but at the minute the three points are more important. If a goal comes it comes I am not stressing too much about it, that’s the worst thing you can do as a striker.”

What next for McBurnie?

The 25-year-old still has a bright future ahead of him, especially if he can remain fit.

There has been no interest in terms of transfers for the striker and with over a year still left on his contract, it’s looking like McBurnie will stay at the Blades this summer.

However, it’s safe to say that McBurnie will need to pick up his performances if he wants to cement his place back in the Sheffield United starting XI.

With one goal to his name this season in all competitions, McBurnie will definitely be motivated to bring back his old form and hopefully remain fit until the end of the season.

Up next for Sheffield United is Bournemouth at home on Saturday.