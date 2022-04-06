Derby County’s future has been given a new lease of hope after American businessman Chris Kirchner was named as the club’s preferred bidder.

Still, there’s plenty of work to be done if Kirchner is to become Derby County’s new owner, and plenty left to play for on the pitch too.

Wayne Rooney’s men won’t have given up on this season just yet. But it looks increasing likely that the Rams will be playing in League One next season, and with a very different squad to what they have now.

There’s a number of players out of contracts with most expected to move on in the summer.

Here, we look at three Derby County players who may have already played their final game for the club…

Kelle Roos

The 29-year-old is one of the longest-serving players in this Derby County squad. He’s been with the Rams since 2014 and has racked up 87 appearances in all competitions for the club, including 16 in the Championship this season.

But the Dutchman has failed to tie down a regular starting spot and with his contract out in the summer, and Ryan Allsop the preferred goalkeeper, we may have seen the last of Roos in a Derby shirt.

Colin Kazim-Richards

Kazim-Richards became a cult hero among Derby County fans last season. His eight Championship goals last season helped keep the Rams in the second tier but this time round, Kazim-Richards hasn’t had the same impact.

He’s currently sidelined and with his contract also up in the summer, it may mean that the 35-year-old has played his last game for the club.

Craig Forsyth

Forsyth is another long-standing member of this Derby County side. He’s racked up more than 250 appearances for the club since 2013 but in the last few seasons in particular, his performances have divided fans.

He’s featured 23 times in the league this season. But the Scot hasn’t made it off the bench in any of Derby’s last four fixtures, and he too sees his contract expire in the summer.