Swansea City have endured a mixed first season under Russell Martin. But after back-to-back wins, fans are quietly getting excited for the future.

Swansea City are unbeaten in four Championship games now, complimenting their 4-0 demolition of Cardiff City last weekend with an impressive 1-0 win at Millwall on Tuesday night.

The summer ahead promises to hold a lot of change for the Swans as Martin and his backroom team continue to build a club worthy of reaching the Premier League, with several names looking like to move on as well.

Here, we look at three Swansea City players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Ryan Bennett

The central defender has featured just 18 times in the league this season. He’s spent time on the sidelines and time out of the squad owing to inconsistent performances, and it looks as though Bennett could be moved on in the summer.

At the end of last month, reports surfaced suggesting that the Welsh club could look to move him on in the summer, with Bennett having featured just once in his side’s last 10 outings.

Yan Dhanda

Former Liverpool man Dhanda has endured a tough few seasons at Swansea. He arrived at the club as an exiting prospect in 2018 and his early performances gave fans a lot of hope that he’d blossom into a fine player.

But it’s not worked out for the Englishman who’s made just three Championship appearances this season – his contract is up in the summer and reports have already made it clear that he’ll be moving on.

Ben Hamer

The goalkeeper is another player who is out of contract in the summer. He started the season as Swansea’s no.1 and would rack up 21 Championship appearances before Martin brought in Andy Fisher from MK Dons.

Hamer became a key player before his performances became inconsistent, and having not featured since January now it looks as though he might have played his last game for the Swans.