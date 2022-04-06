Birmingham City have a handful of players who see their contracts expire at the end of the season, and some of them may have already played their last game for the club.

It’s been yet another disappointing season for the Blues, who see themselves in 18th place of the Championship table with six games remaining of the campaign.

Last time out though, they claimed an impressive win against West Brom in a Midlands derby, coming out as 1-0 victors courtesy of a Lyle Taylor penalty with half-an-hour left to go.

Birmingham City need to have a busy summer in order to turn around their fortunes ahead of next season – here are three Blues players who may have already played their last game for the club.

Tahith Chong

The Manchester United loanee has been a great output when fit for Lee Bowyer’s side, but has been hit with injuries on a couple of occasions this season, limiting him to just 19 appearances in the league.

He now faces another injury problem after hobbling off against West Brom over the weekend, however the time scale for the problem is unknown. It has been claimed that Birmingham City want to bring the 22-year-old back next season, but with his loan deal expiring, he is set to depart the club at the end of the campaign.

Connal Trueman

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been at the club for four years as a back-up, making just 13 appearances for Birmingham City in the league.

He has spent time on loan at Oxford United in the first half of the season, but only appeared in two games in League One before returning to his parent club in January. He now sees his contract expire at the end of the season and he may leave to find game time.

Jeremie Bela

The 28-year-old has been a regular for the Blues over the past three seasons, making 30 plus appearance in every campaign so far, bar this season where he has made 29.

His contract expires at the end of the season and he hasn’t played a single minute since the end of February with players in his position performing well, and April could be the same, meaning he could’ve played his last game for Birmingham City.