Hull City will be looking to improve their squad this summer after a tough first season back in the Championship.

Hull City are currently 20th in the table and are not quite safe just yet.

Shota Arveladze’s side still need to pick up a few more results to avoid getting dragged into any trouble.

Here are three players who may have already played their last game for the club-

Mallik Wilks

Arveladze doesn’t seem to be a fan of Wilks’ and the former Leeds United man has only featured once under the new boss.

The winger scored 22 goals for the Tigers in all competitions last term to fire them to the League One title but is out of contract this summer.

Hull City tend to play with wing-backs these days and unless he played as a sole striker, his usual position is now redundant.

Tom Huddlestone

He made a emotional return to the MKM Stadium last year on a free transfer and has proven to be a useful player to have in and around the dressing room.

However, like Wilks, the experienced midfielder has slipped out of favour and could head out the exit door when his deal runs out in late June.

Andy Cannon

The former Rochdale and Portsmouth man still has a year left on the two-year contract he penned last summer but has struggled for game time in East Yorkshire, playing only 11 times in the league.

Hull City loaned him out to National League table toppers Stockport County earlier this month and most signs point towards him leaving permanently.