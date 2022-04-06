Wigan Athletic have taken their place at the summit of League One.

Wigan Athletic have leapfrogged Rotherham United at the top after their 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley last night at the DW Stadium.

The Latics’ fate is now in their own hands with seven games left to play of the season.

Here are three of their players who may have already played their last game for the club-

Tom Bayliss

Wigan Athletic swooped to sign the midfielder from Championship side Preston North End last summer to add more competition and depth to their midfield department.

He has since played just eight times in the league for the Latics and has been out with a groin injury. He is due to return to Deepdale this summer and it is yet to be known whether he will return next term.

Jordan Jones

The Northern Ireland international seemed to be a big signing last August but his move to the North West hasn’t worked out.

He struggled to hit form in the first-half of this campaign and was shipped out on loan to St Mirren in the January transfer window.

Jones’ loan ends in a couple of months’ time but he may find himself further down the pecking order when he returns, especially if the ‘Tics go up.

Adam Long

The centre-back still has a year left on his contract but has struggled for game time this season, playing only once in the league.

Long, 21, may have to move away to get first-team football and has too many players ahead of him in his hunt to nail down a regular spot at centre-back these days.