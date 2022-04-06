Barnsley CEO Khaled-El Ahmad says “no decisions” have been made yet regarding the long-term future of Poya Asbaghi, reports Andy Giddings.

Barnsley are currently embroiled in a relegation dogfight in the Championship.

The Tykes’ hopes of survival have been dealt a blow following Reading’s win over Stoke City last night.

El Ahmad is refusing to be drawn on the head coach’s situation at this stage, with BBC Sheffield Sport Editor Giddings tweeting (see below):

#barnsleyfc CEO Khaled-El Ahmad on the future of Poya Asbaghi:

"Everyone is under review. No decisions have been made."

"We are not going to throw everything up in the air because we are now putting in place processes that whatever happens there is a continuity in what we do." — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) April 6, 2022

Barnsley’s current situation

Barnsley are 22nd in the league table and are now eight points from safety with seven games left to play after the Royals’ victory.

Hull City remain the other only realistic side to catch with Shota Arveladze’s winless in their last six home outings at the MKM Stadium. However, the 20th place Tigers only need a couple more wins and they’ll be safe.

The Tykes’ position seems perilous at the moment but it is not all doom and gloom at Oakwell. The Yorkshire outfit have turned a corner over the past couple of months and have been picking up some impressive wins, especially at home, but have been playing catch-up after their poor start to the campaign.

Asbaghi was brought in to replace Markus Schopp in November and his side initially struggled to pick up results under him in the league.

The former Sweden U21 boss will be currently focused on keeping them up this term but his future could be thrown up into the air if they are indeed relegated to League One.