Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with a ‘number’ of League One clubs over a possible loan move for Malachi Fagan-Walcott, according to a report by Football Insider.

Tottenham Hotspur could loan the youngster to the Football League next season.

Fagan-Walcott, 20, spent time away from his parent club in Scotland with Dundee in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt.

Football Insider now claim that Spurs are in negotiations with some unnamed third tier sides about sending him out for a second time this summer.

Who is Fagan-Walcott and what would he offer to EFL clubs?

Fagan-Walcott started out at Norsemen FC before picking up by Tottenham Hotspur back in 2015.

He has since risen up through the academy of the Premier League side and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The Londoner penned his first professional contract back in 2016 and was handed his senior debut in a Champions League clash against RB Leipzig a couple of years ago.

Dundee came calling in January last year and he joined the Dark Blues on a loan deal until the end of last term. However, he picked up an injury and head to return home after playing just two games.

A move to League One for next season would suit all parties involved and would give him a great opportunity to get regular football.

It is yet to be known which teams are interested in signing him and Fagan-Walcott is a name to keep an eye on over the next couple of months.