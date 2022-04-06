Sheffield Wednesday have a number of players out of contract or returning to their parent clubs this summer, freeing space for Darren Moore to shuffle his ranks.

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in 5th place in the League One table as they prepare for the final six games of the season, with the fight for promotion set to go right down to the wire.

Regardless of which division the Owls find themselves in though, they will need to start planning for summer recruitment sooner rather than later. With that in mind and as players near the end of their contracts, here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Joe Wildsmith

For the vast majority of this season, Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Wildsmith has served as Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s number two.

He has featured eight times across all competitions this season and 89 times for the club overall, but with his contract running out, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the door was opened for him to move on this summer. There are no more international breaks left this season either, so Wildsmith is unlikely to have to deputise for Peacock-Farrell again.

Lewis Gibson

On loan from Everton, Gibson has endured torrid luck with injuries this season. The 21-year-old has been limited to only six appearances and he has been sidelined once again, missing the past four games.

Moore has said they are hoping Gibson comes back into contention later this month, but with so little of the season remaining and given his track record of injuries this season, he could have played his last game in Sheffield Wednesday colours.

Liam Waldock

Waldock sees his contract expire at the end of this season and it has already been confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of his deal.

The midfielder has played only twice for the Owls since coming through the youth academy, with one of those appearances coming this season, so it would be a surprise to see him donning the blue and white stripes again this season with pastures new awaiting him in 2022/23.