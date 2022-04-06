Charlton Athletic have had a frustrating season in League One and will be looking to make some changes over the summer.

Charlton Athletic are currently mid-table and don’t have anything to play for between now and the end of the campaign.

The Addicks drew 1-1 away to AFC Wimbledon last night and were denied victory after a late Zach Robinson goal.

Here are three players who may have already played their last game for the club-

Papa Souare

It is safe to say his move to The Valley this term hasn’t worked out. The London club swooped to sign the left-back on a free transfer in September last year as competition for Ben Purrington.

However, he has struggled for game time since his move, playing only nine times, and will likely move on when his contract expires in late June.

Ben Watson

He is a great player to have in and around the dressing room for Charlton Athletic but he has slipped down the pecking order behind the likes of George Dobson, Alex Gilbey, Albie Morgan and January recruit Scott Fraser.

The 36-year-old’s deal is also up at the end of this season and most signs point towards him leaving the club.

Stephen Henderson

The experienced goalkeeper has provided useful back-up to number one Craig MacGillivray since joining earlier this season but with highly-rated young stopper Ashley Maynard-Brewer set to return to the club this summer from his loan at Ross County, do they need the former Crystal Palace man anymore?