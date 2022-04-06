Coventry City have a handful of players who see their contracts at the club expire in the summer, meaning some of which may have played their last game for the club.

Coventry City sit in 11th place of the Championship table, but the play-offs aren’t out of the question just yet, with the Sky Blues six points behind Middlesbrough in 6th place. They face Nottingham Forest tonight, which is a big game for both sides in the top-six race.

The Sky Blues have drawn their last two league outings and they need pick up some form should they want to be right up there before the end of the season.

The summer is sizing up to be a big one for the Midlands club – here we look at three Coventry City players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Jake Clarke-Salter

The Chelsea loanee has made 28 appearances this season, but has been hit with injuries on two different occasions, limiting his game time slightly.

He is now injured again after hobbling off in the early stages of their tie against Derby County before the international break that has been confirmed as a significant tear to his groin. His loan deal expires in June and he will face a race against time to try and feature in some of the remaining games of the season.

Kyle McFadzean

The 35-year-old veteran has missed the last three league games through injury and is struggling to get back to full fitness.

He is a regular in the squad when fit, making 32 league appearances this season and being a solid output in the Coventry City defence. McFadzean sees his contract expire in the summer though, and at 35, his three-year spell at the Sky Blues could may well come to an end at the end of the campaign.

Jodi Jones

Jones has struggled with injuries for the past couple of years, picking up a serious injury on three occasions, limiting him to seven appearances this season, zero last season and the 2019/20 season, then eight in the 2018/19 season.

The 24-year-old winger has been at the club for seven years now, and he looks set to finally depart the club at the end of the season with his contract coming to an end. It’s been a tough couple of years for Jones, but hopefully he can recover well and reignite his promising career.