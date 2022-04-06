Rotherham United’s man of the moment, Chiedozie Ogbene, has spoken about the special day on Sunday but has reiterated they need to ensure they achieve their goal of automatic promotion.

Sunday saw Rotherham United lift the Papa John’s Trophy against Sutton United, despite looking like they were heading towards a shock defeat against the League Two team.

Jordi Osei-Tutu equalised deep into added time before Ogbene and Michael Ihiekwe won the game for the Millers in extra time.

The joy amongst fans and players alike was clear for everyone to see on the famous Wembley pitch. They now need to change that joy into positive momentum to secure automatic promotion.

Before the final on Sunday, Rotherham United were sitting top of the League One table but after MK Dons and Wigan Athletic games last night Rotherham United have dropped to 3rd.

The Millers have two games in hand over MK Dons, games that if they win, they will return to the top two.

“We’ve still got a job to do”

Ogbene made it clear when speaking to the club’s website that the team are aware of the task ahead of them in this last month of regular season football:

“We’ve still got a job to do, but days like Sunday are special.

“I’m hoping it will give us momentum to take into the league and achieve our goal of automatic promotion.”

Winning a cup can often give teams a real boost, especially a team that find themselves in a battle as the season comes to a close.

Not as easy as expected…

At Christmas, it looked as if Rotherham United would easily walk to automatic promotion, but things changed quickly.

It has left them with some work to do this month to secure automatic promotion, but it is in their hands, something Paul Warne will take great comfort from.

Up next for the Millers is a home tie against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, where it will be interesting to see how the cup win has affected the team.