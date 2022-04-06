Sheffield United could have a busy summer ahead of them, with a number of players approaching the end of their contracts and loan men set to return to their parent clubs.

Sheffield United currently occupy 5th place in the Championship table, and Paul Heckingbottom will be determined to take the Blades back to the Premier League this season.

Regardless of which division they find themselves in though, Sheffield United will have one eye on their summer recruitment plan, including who will be heading out and who will be coming in. Here, we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the club…

David McGoldrick

Although a popular player, the experienced Irishman has struggled to make a telling impact this season and is out of contract this summer.

On top of that, the former Ipswich Town and Southampton man is currently out through a thigh injury and isn’t expected to play again this season, so unless the Blades offer McGoldrick a new contract, he may well have played in a Sheffield United shirt for the final time.

Lys Mousset

Another out of contract striker is Frenchman Mousset. The 26-year-old is on loan with Italian outfit Salernitana as it stands, and he has played only 152 minutes of Serie A football since his January loan move.

After arriving from Bournemouth in the summer of 2019, Mousset has shown signs of promise but has been unable to get on a consistent run, leaving him out of favour at Bramall Lane this season. Sheffield United may be inclined to give him another chance given the fee they paid for him, but a summer departure could be beneficial for everyone.

Charlie Goode

Shortly after joining on loan from Brentford in January, Goode suffered a troublesome cartilage injury that Heckingbottom has admitted may mean he remains back with his parent club until the end of the season.

If he does indeed stay with the Bees, it would be a surprise if Goode returns for a second stint to don the red and white stripes once again.