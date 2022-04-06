Swansea City boss Russell Martin hailed midfielder Jay Fulton’s display against Millwall after claiming that his performance was the ‘best he’s played’ for the club.

After completing the first-ever league double against arch-rivals Cardiff City on Saturday, Martin’s side backed up their derby day heroics with a 1-0 victory at The Den.

Top scorer Joel Piroe once again proved the difference-maker in East London notching the 18th goal of his impressive debut Championship campaign, capitalising on Murray Wallace’s loose attempted interception to finish low and hard into the bottom corner.

With Swansea City star Flynn Downes unavailable for the visitors through injury, Fulton was drafted in from the start to play in the vacant holding midfield role.

Following his impressive 20 minute cameo against the Bluebirds on Saturday, the long-serving midfielder picked up from where he left off after playing an important role in the build-up phase for the Swans’ fourth goal.

Speaking to the press after last night’s victory via Swans TV, Martin expressed his delight with the 28-year-old’s contribution who was seemingly heading for the exit door a few months ago after falling down the pecking order in South Wales.

Martin said:

“As did Jay Fulton (on deserving a chance to play). That’s the best he’s played for us so I’m really pleased for him as well.”

A bit-part role this season…

With the form of Swansea City’s midfield duo captain Matt Grimes and Downes, Fulton has seen his game time limited for large spells this season. Despite only making six starts for Martin’s side this season, with a further seven cameo’s coming from the bench, Fulton has failed to take his opportunities when starting this season.

The Scotsman was hooked at half-time during the Swans’ 2-0 defeat against Hull City in January while also struggling against Stoke City who ran out 3-0 winners on the day.

With Swansea City now unbeaten in their last four matches including three victories, Fulton’s performance against Millwall was by far his best of the season so far.

Up next for the Swans is Derby County who travel to South Wales in desperate need of victory with games quickly running out.