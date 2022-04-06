Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says his side will try to re-sign Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa in the summer.

Archer, 20, joined Preston North End on loan from Aston Villa in January. He’s since scored six goals in 14 Championship outings for the club, becoming a huge hit among Preston fans whose side currently sit in 13th place of the Championship table.

After last night’s derby win over Blackpool, Lowe spoke of Archer after the game – he told Sky Sports (via Deepdale Digest):

“We’ll try and get him back next season if Villa sign a few big hitters because I think if he has another year with us in development he’ll be fantastic.”

Preston looked like relegation fodder at the start of the season. Frankie McAvoy was an unpopular manager among Preston supporters but the appointment of Lowe has since reinstated some belief back into the fans, who’ve watched their side play some really positive football over the past few weeks.

And Archer’s presence has been a real plus for Preston – his attacking-minded style of play, pace and finishing ability has given Preston’s attack a whole new dimension, and at 20 years old he certainly looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Can Preston get a deal over the line?

Given how much Lowe has helped develop Archer’s game, Aston Villa may see the Deepdale club as the ideal destination for him in the summer transfer window.

As Lowe says though, it may all depend on who Villa manage to bring in over the summer. Steven Gerrard may yet see Archer as a first-team option ahead of the 2022/23 season, but if Preston can bring him back for the full season then it will be a massive plus for the club.

Up next for them is a home game v QPR this weekend.