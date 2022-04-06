Middlesbrough have a handful of players who see their contracts expire at the end of the season, and some of which may have already played their last game for the club.

Middlesbrough currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table, level on points with Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest in 7th and 8th. Tonight, they could go as high as 4th as they face table toppers Fulham at 7:45pm.

Chris Wilder’s side have won two games on the bounce now and have one eye on Premier League football next season. Whether they are in the Championship or the top flight, there’s no doubt there will be a lot of movement in and around the Boro squad.

Here we look at three Middlesbrough players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Lee Peltier

The 35-year-old right-back joined Middlesbrough from West Brom and has only racked up 19 appearances so far in the league this season.

His best times came with Cardiff City, and his contract expires on Teeside at the end of the campaign. Peltier hasn’t even reached double figures for the amount of times he’s played a full 90 minutes this term and with Isiah Jones performing in his position, he could may well have seen his last Boro game.

Sol Bamba

Bamba has had tough times over recent years, and you could say it was harsh for Cardiff City to release the 37-year-old at the end of last season. But, Middlesbrough picked up the veteran last summer and he has been solid when called upon.

He now sees his contract expire in late June and having not started a game since the early stages of January, it looks unlikely that the Ivory Coast man will be offered a new deal at the Riverside Stadium.

James Lea Siliki

The 25-year-old midfielder is on loan from French side Rennes, and some may think that he hasn’t lived up to his expectations this season, making just 11 appearances and failing to be impactful.

His loan deal comes to an end in June, and it’s almost inevitable that Boro won’t swoop back in for the Cameroonian with other midfielders in the squad evidently preferred to him.