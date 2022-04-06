Nottingham Forest have a few players out of contract at the end of this season, and they could be among those who may have played for the club for the last time.

Nottingham Forest sit in 8th place as it stands, just one point away from the play-offs. On Wednesday night, they could make the jump into the top six if they can get a result against Coventry City.

Regardless of which division Steve Cooper’s side are in, there will surely be some movement on the transfer front regarding both incomings and outgoings. Here, we look at three Nottingham Forest players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Harry Arter

Eyebrows were raised when former Premier League midfielder Arter made a loan move to Vanarama National League side Notts County last month, and it certainly seems as though he will be on the move in the summer.

The 32-year-old is surplus to requirements at the City Ground, so it will be beneficial for all parties to sort out a sale.

Arter’s deal isn’t up until 2023, so that could give him a slight chance of a resurgence, but all signs point towards a summer exit for the midfielder.

Carl Jenkinson

Currently out on loan with A-League outfit Melbourne City and out of contract at the end of the season, Jenkinson will surely be let go at the end of his deal this summer.

Jenkinson has played only 15 times for Nottingham Forest since joining from Arsenal almost three years ago. The forgotten Forest man is seemingly impressing in Australia though having played 15 times since his winter move, operating as a right-back, right wing-back or centre-back.

However, with his deal up, it would be a surprise to see him in the Garibaldi again.

Gaetan Bong

Bong is another out of contract full-back who will surely be heading for the exit door this summer.

The 33-year-old Senegalese defender has barely featured under Cooper, with his last matchday involvement coming against Cardiff City on January 30th. He hasn’t been able to show he warrants a place in Nottingham Forest’s plans for the future given a lack of game time, so both he and the club will likely have eyes on a move at the end of this season.