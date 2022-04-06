West Brom look to be heading towards a summer of change after a very difficult season back in the Championship.

West Brom currently sit in 12th place of the Championship table. The Baggies went into this season as promotion contenders after their relegation from the top flight and their subsequent appointment of Valerien Ismael.

But the Frenchman has since been sacked and replaced with Steve Bruce, who’s seen the Baggies fall out of the top-six.

Bruce’s future at the club remains unclear. The summer ahead looks to hold a lot of change for the Baggies both on and off the pitch, and here we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the club…

David Button

West Brom’s no.2 choice goalkeeper is out of contract in the summer. Both he and Sam Johnstone look set to leave which will mean the club will be in the market for at least one goalkeeper in the summer.

Button has been with the club since 2020 and has since made six league outings for the club, including five in the Championship this season.

Kean Bryan

The man signed on a free transfer earlier in the campaign has endured a really tough season. He looked to be a really keen signing from Ismael and he made a good start to life as a West Brom player, but in just his third league appearance for the club he’d suffer a season-ending knee injury.

And this week, reports have suggested that Bryan could be moved on in the summer as the club look to clear some names off their payroll.

Matt Phillips

Phillips hasn’t featured since January owing to a foot injury. He’s under contract until 2024 but recent reports have suggested that he too could be moved on in the summer.

He’s thought to be closing in on a return to action and may yet get his chance to impress Bruce, though it wouldn’t be a surprise if we’ve seen the last of Phillips in a West Brom shirt.