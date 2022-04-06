Rotherham United have many players out of contract in the summer and some out injured, meaning that certain players may have already played their last game for the club.

Rotherham United currently sit 3rd in the League One table after picking up just one win in their last five league games.

But, they hold two games in hand on MK Dons in 2nd, meaning the chance for promotion is still there as we have now entered the final month of the season.

The summer ahead looks like it will be a busy one for the Yorkshire outfit – here we look at three Rotherham United players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Will Grigg

The Sunderland loanee picked up a nasty hamstring injury during the early stages of February that required surgery, and since has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season.

With his future unknown, he could may well have seen his last game for the Millers, but, it was confirmed a couple of months ago that boss Paul Warne is planning to try and sign the striker at the end of the season on a permanent basis, so his departure may be too early to call.

Angus MacDonald

The 29-year-old has played just seven games this season after missing five months of the campaign through injury. Since returning, the centre-back hasn’t looked like his last season’s self, most recently seeing red in his last game against Shrewsbury Town, meaning he has to serve a three game ban.

MacDonald sees his Rotherham United contract expire at the end of the season, and at this moment in time, it looks as though the club aren’t looking to extend his deal.

Joe Mattock

The long-serving left-back and wide centre-back hasn’t been able to match his performances from recent seasons, and has made just 16 appearances this season whilst struggling with injuries.

He did feature in the Papa John’s Trophy final over the weekend, however the Millers looked a stronger side when he was substituted in the 79th minute. The 31-year-old sees his contract expire at the end of the season and his seven-year spell at the club could may well be coming to an end.