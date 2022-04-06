Wigan Athletic defender Curtis Tilt has teased he may even join the Latics’ fans in the stands after injury brought a premature end to his season.

Wigan Athletic finally signed Tilt on a permanent basis in January, recruiting him on a full-time deal after two previous loan spells.

Across his three stints with the Latics, the 30-year-old has become a popular figure among supporters, playing a key role in the success Leam Richardson’s side have enjoyed this season. This term, Tilt has played 24 times for Wigan Athletic, but he won’t be adding to that total now that a hamstring injury has brought an early end to his campaign.

Now though, upon the confirmation of the blow, Tilt has moved to send a message to fans.

Speaking on Twitter, the Jamaican international insisted that he is “down but not out”, also teasing that he may even join Wigan Athletic fans in the stands as Richardson’s side continue to fight for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Down but not out see you all soon 🔵⚪️ might even join you in the stands 😉 pic.twitter.com/mgSIySEMkA — Curtis Tilt (@CurtisTilt) April 6, 2022

In his absence…

Through the injury, Tilt missed Tuesday night’s win over Accrington Stanley, in which a back three of Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough and Kell Watts was deployed.

Watts has had his game time limited for much of this season, remaining on the bench for the vast majority of the campaign. However, the Newcastle United loan man put in an assured performance on the left-hand side for Richardson’s back three as they secured a comfortable win and kept a clean sheet.

It will be hoped they can see out the season in similar fashion with the League One title up for grabs.