QPR have several players out of contract in the summer and several players out inured, meaning that some may have already played their last game for the club.

QPR currently sit in 9th place of the Championship table following last night’s 1-0 defeat away at Sheffield United.

The R’s have lost their last four league fixtures now. Mark Warburton’s position is under scrutiny and fans have berated the team for their fall from grace in recent weeks.

This summer is bound to hold a lot of change for the London club – here we look at three QPR players who may have already played their last game for the club…

David Marshall

The veteran goalkeeper signed on a short-term deal earlier in the year amid QPR’s goalkeeping crisis. The 37-year-old has so far made 11 appearances for the club, impressing in his earlier outings for the R’s and giving Warburton a selection headache upon Seny Dieng’s return from AFCON.

But Marshall’s performance levels quickly dropped, and he’s since been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Charlie Owens

The former Spurs prodigy finally looks set to leave QPR this summer. He’s been handed numerous deals now despite rarely featuring since signing for the club since joining in 2018.

Owens has only ever featured in cup competitions for the R’s, having never made a league appearance for the club – his contract is out in the summer and nothing has been said of him all season, though the club have the option of extending his stay by a further year.

Dom Ball

Ball sees his contract expire in the summer. He arrived during the summer of Warburton’s first season at the club and he’s been a reliable servant since.

Though he’s not featured since February now, having only made the bench once in QPR’s last five league outings.

The midfielder looks as though he’s heading for the free market in the summer but at 26 years old, he surely has plenty of footballing years left ahead of him.