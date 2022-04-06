Blackburn Rovers loan star Jan Paul van Hecke looks set for a first-team role with Brighton and Hove Albion next season.

The Lancashire Telegraph states Brighton and Hove Albion have ‘no intention’ of loaning him out again in the summer after his impressive season in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

Van Hecke arrived with an injury that delayed his debut, but after recovering and serving a three-match ban for a red card in the 7-0 loss to Fulham back in November, the Dutchman has been a huge hit. He has scored once in 27 outings, also helping keep 12 clean sheets.

He has played all 90 minutes in every Championship game since November 27th, often starring in the centre of Tony Mowbray’s back three.

Van Hecke is yet to make his debut for parent club Brighton since joining from Dutch side NAC Breda in the summer of 2020, but he looks set for a big future under Graham Potter’s management at the AMEX Stadium.

Another star to flourish at Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers have proven over the years that they can be trusted with bringing young Premier League talents on loan to give them a shot at first-team football in the Championship.

Van Hecke has been this season’s example of such, while former Fulham talent Harvey Elliott also proved his ability on loan with Mowbray’s men before making the step up to Liverpool’s first-team this season.

Rovers would be wise to use these previous examples in their bid to bolster their ranks this summer, regardless of whether they’re in the Premier League or the Championship.