Portsmouth attacker Aiden O’Brien scored in last night’s 1-1 draw to Bolton Wanderers, and he opened up on his Sunderland struggles after the game.

The versatile forward joined Pompey from Sunderland back on deadline day in January.

His Sunderland career was inconsistent – he failed to show any sort of momentum in the first-team and after the appointment of Lee Johnson, it seemed his chances of succeeding as a Sunderland player went down the drain.

Speaking to Portsmouth News on his spell at the Black Cats, O’Brien said:

“There were times at Sunderland where I would score a hat-trick and in the next game, I would be on the bench.

“I would then be on the bench the next three games. My time at Sunderland was absolutely abysmal, I didn’t enjoy it at all.

“It started well, and it just ended so badly. I just needed to get out of there because I was kind of rotting away.”

A notable point in O’Brien’s comments would be the hat-trick he scored against Blackpool, a team in the division above, in the Carabao Cup to win Sunderland the game 3-2.

The 28-year-old found himself on the bench and only given five minutes for the league game against Wycombe Wanderers the following Saturday.

It’s easy to see why he may have been frustrated, but he now seems to have found his love for the game again and his time so far on the south coast seems to have worked out well for him.

Can O’Brien help lead Pompey to promotion?

With two games in hand on some teams above them, Portsmouth could still find themselves six points behind the top six even if they win them both.

It’s unlikely they’ll achieve the play-offs this season, but should O’Brien stick around next year he could well help spearhead them towards a promotion push.

His return so far for Pompey is four goal contributions in nine games and should he be able to maintain or even improve on this record next time round, he could end up being a crucial part of the squad’s promotion chances.