Portsmouth were held to a frustrating draw last night away at Bolton Wanderers in League One, and manager Danny Cowley believes some decisions went against his side on the night.

Aiden O’Brien fired the visitors in front after 50 minutes, but Kieran Sadlier slotted home a penalty for the hosts to eventually share the points on the night.

It was a game that Cowley would have wanted to win to end their three game winless drought – a drought that has pushed them further away from the play-off race.

Pompey will take faith from the two games in hand they have over 6th place Wycombe Wanderers, but the gap is 12 points and a win last night would have left them looking more brightly up the table.

Four key decisions…

While Cowley didn’t criticise the referee’s performance, he admitted to Hampshire Live that four ‘key decisions’ went against his team on the night.

On those decisions, Cowley said:

“I thought the referee refereed fine, but I thought there were probably four key moments that went against us and I’m not saying that they were 100 per cent one way or 100 per cent the other, I’m just saying that there were four of them and we were on the wrong side.

“Then, in the second half, there was the penalty decision. We coached Elias Kachunga at Huddersfield and as he came off the pitch, he apologised to Nicky (Cowley). He bought it, you’ve only got to look at how he falls to see that it was an unnatural way of falling. He bought it and I’m not criticising that because this is football.”

Cowley was clearly disappointed with some decisions by the referee, including the decision to award Bolton a penalty that resulted in their equaliser.

Elias Kachunga won a penalty for the hosts after Hayden Carter was deemed to have fouled the attacker. This was a foul that Cowley believed Kachunga fooled the referee, as in his opinion it wasn’t a foul.

Poor recent form…

Pompey’s recent form has been frustrating for all involved with the club, none more so than manager Cowley.

After showing promise of challenging for the play-offs, they have fallen off quickly over the past month thanks to some disappointing results.

Last night’s result was another disappointing result, dropping two points in a crucial away game that would have left them with a fighting chance of reaching the play-offs.

Portsmouth fans will take a lot of positives from this season and will hope to see their club push on next season and make that next step up the football pyramid after a torrid time in recent history.

Up next for Portsmouth is a trip to Cheltenham Town on Saturday – a game Cowley will be hoping to see a win from his team.