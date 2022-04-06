Four names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the final run-in of the season.

Nat Phillips, Chinwike Okoli, Lucias Vine and Tremaine Eastmond are some of the players floating around in the transfer headlines.

Phillips joined Bournemouth during the January transfer window on loan from Liverpool to bolster their defensive options ahead of a promotion push. The 25-year-old has made seven appearances since arriving on deadline day, and Cherries boss Scott Parker has said that the club can ‘hopefully’ keep hold of the centre-back after this season. Phillips racked up 17 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last season, as well as five Champions League appearances over the last two and has been a solid presence in the Bournemouth back-line.

According to AllNigerianSoccer.com, Fulham and Cardiff City are amongst Premier League outfit Aston Villa chasing the signature of young Millwall defender Okoli. The 18-year-old is yet to make a first team appearance for the Lions but has been a star output for their U23 and U18 set-up. Okoli has been offered his first professional deal to try and keep him at the club amid interest elsewhere.

Bristol City have reportedly taken Aldershot Town youngster Vine on trial this week. The 18-year-old took part in an U23 game for the Robins against Watford this week and played over an hours worth of minutes. The young forward will be looking to earn a contract at the Championship club after showing promise in non-league.

Lastly, Hull City are said to be interested in Burnley young winger Eastmond. The 18-year-old featured for the Tigers’ U23 side yesterday and scored against Ipswich Town in a 1-0 win. Eastmond has been in the Manchester youth academy when younger and would certainly improve the Hull City youth set-up should they be impressed with the youngster.