Nottingham Forest loan star James Garner is set to be given a chance in Manchester United’s first-team by their new manager this summer.

Nottingham Forest took the Manchester United starlet on loan for a second time last summer, and Garner has flourished since.

The midfielder has nailed down a place in Steve Cooper’s side and has come on leaps and bounds under his management, attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere. Last month, the Daily Mail said the Red Devils could cash in on Garner this summer with Leeds United linked, but a fresh report has now emerged from The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath saying otherwise.

As reported in The Telegraph (via @UtdDistrict on Twitter), Garner is set to be given a chance to impress Manchester United’s new manager in the summer. With Ralf Rangnick only in the role on a caretaker basis, new management will be arriving at Old Trafford, and Garner is likely to be given the chance to impress them during pre-season.

Ready to make the jump?

Garner has already been in and around Manchester United’s first-team after impressing in the youth academy, but he has really grown with Nottingham Forest since then.

Showing his ability to play as either an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or defensive midfielder, Garner has been pivotal in dictating the play at the City Ground, putting his passing ability and composure on the ball on show.

He has all the traits to be a success in the Premier League, but there is no doubt it’s a big jump in both quality and pressure.

Regardless of where Garner is plying his trade, it’s sure that Nottingham Forest fans will be willing him on after his efforts this season, maybe with the exception of if he lines up against them.