Millwall manager Gary Rowett has assessed his side’s chances of finishing inside the top-six after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Swansea City.

With six games remaining, Rowett understands it is unlikely his side will reach the top-six, however not impossible.

Speaking to London News Online following last night’s disappointing home defeat, Rowett said:

“It would probably be a lot more frustrating if we were sat in mid-table with nothing to play for at this stage.

“We knew the top-six was a massive challenge anyway when you’re four points off it with a poorer goal difference.

“If we can start Saturday and pick up the three points we go to the next one. It won’t be easy against Barnsley.”

There is no escaping the fact that their chances are now slimmer than ever, but despite the odds being stacked against them, they won’t give up hope just yet.

Is Rowett the right man to lead Millwall to success?

Neil Harris, who was at the helm before Rowett, finished 8th in his final full season in charge of the Lions.

Rowett took over in October of the following season and the London-based side narrowly avoided the drop to League One.

In Rowett’s first full campaign in charge the Lions returned to an 8th place finish where they were only a few points off the top-six, but they were unable to replicate that form the following year.

It again seems the gap to the top-six will be smaller this year than it was last, but they do seem to lack that extra little bit to compete with the likes of Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest, who are all in with a huge chance of a play-off finish.

This isn’t all Rowett’s fault of course, Millwall’s investment and capability to invest isn’t as strong as some other sides in the top half, but at some point, the fans will want to see The Den be the home of a side in the Championship play-offs.

Up next for Millwall is a home game v Barnsley this weekend.