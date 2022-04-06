QPR manager Mark Warburton has hailed the impact of Kieren Westwood following last night’s 1-0 defeat away at Sheffield United in the Championship.

QPR headed to Bramall Lane last night to face Sheffield United. Warburton went into the game on the back of some widespread debate about his future at the club and his side would eventually succumb to a 1-0 defeat, handing the R’s a fourth-straight loss in the league.

Despite falling out of the top-six and finding themselves in a torrid run of form, a positive for QPR of late has been the impact of former Sheffield Wednesday stopper Westwood.

The 37-year-old was signed on a free transfer last month following yet another injury blow in the goalkeeping department at QPR, and he gave another solid account of himself last night against his old Steel City foes.

Speaking to West London Sport after the game, Warburton had this to say on Westwood:

“Westy has been outstanding for us. To come in like he has, to not play all season and to show that quality, the saves he’s made for the games he’s been in, tremendous.”

Warburton’s goalkeeping woes…

QPR have suffered an unprecedented amount of injuries to their goalkeepers this season. Going into the next, Seny Dieng will no doubt reclaim his no.1 spot, and Warburton has Jordan Archer contracted for another year too.

Joe Walsh may be looking to break into the first-team but he could also head out on loan after spending this season with the U23s.

For Westwood, what the summer ahead might hold for him is anyone’s guess. He only signed a short-term deal with the R’s but after some impressive performances, he could yet put himself in position to land an extended deal.