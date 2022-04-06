Bristol Rovers defender Junior Brown is ‘sure’ to be heading for the exit door this summer, a report from Bristol Live has said.

Bristol Rovers brought experienced left-back Brown into their ranks last summer, bolstering their options on the left-hand side with the addition of the 32-year-old following his departure from Scunthorpe United.

However, the Crewe-born ace has spent much of this season sidelined through injury.

Brown played a part in five consecutive League Two games across September and October, but he hasn’t played since Halloween now, when he played 45 minutes in a 1-0 win over Harrogate Town.

Now, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and after an injury-hit campaign, Bristol Live has said that Brown is ‘sure to be released’ at the end of the season.

The former Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town ace was linked with a move away from the Memorial Stadium in January, but a transfer failed to materialise and he remained in Joey Barton’s ranks.

Barton’s options on the left

Nick Anderton has been Barton’s go-to man on the left-hand side for much of this season, and his consistent performances have made him a popular figure among the Bristol Rovers faithful.

Trevor Clarke has been acting as cover and competition for much of the season too, while versatile winger Harry Anderson has even filled in at left-back when called upon too.

With plenty of options available, it seems as though a summer move away for Brown would be best for all parties.