Reading picked up a massive home win against Stoke City yesterday evening, and midfielder Danny Drinkwater was a stand-out man for the Royals.

Reading extended their unbeaten streak to four with a 2-1 win over Stoke City on Tuesday night, further pulling themselves away from the bottom three in the Championship.

Michael Morrison and a Taylor Harwood-Bells own-goal sealed the three points for Paul Ince’s side as they moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

There were many great performers in the Royals side, but Drinkwater was a man who ran the midfield on the night…

What do the stats say?

WhoScored gave the Premier League winning midfielder a 7.09 rating, which was the third-highest on the Reading squad, although it could arguably have been much more.

Passing-wise, Drinkwater was in with all of the action, making a total of 52 passes with a success rate of 80.8%, including one long ball. Also, he picked up two key passes during the tie, which is a hard stat to claim.

Defensively, the 32-year-old was solid. He made four tackles and three interceptions in the middle of the park to win the ball back for his side, eventually helping them come out as 2-1 victors on the night.

Drinkwater has endured a tough run over the past few seasons. The Englishman has failed to settle down at a club but with Reading, he’s playing regular football again, and he’s playing well too.

The win is as big as it can get with them now on the same games played as Derby County and the fact that Peterborough United dropped points last night gives them a massive chance of remaining in the division.

Next up for Reading is a home tie against Cardiff City as they continue their fight for safety in the Championship.