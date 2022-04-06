Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says that Filip Uremovic came off with cramp during last night’s 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship.

Uremovic, 25, joined Sheffield United on a deal until the end of the season last month. The former Rubin Kazan man made his debut for the Blades last night, starting the game in the heart of defence.

And he put in a good shift – the Croatian international gave a good account of himself in a difficult game, at a difficult time of the season with Sheffield United battling for a spot in the top six.

He was brought off soon after the hour mark of last night’s game and after hailing the impact he made in defence, Heckingbottom gave this update on Uremovic’s fitness:

“Cramp. Just the game and the emotion of the game. Physically he’s in good shape, he played a month ago, that was his last game.

“He’s been doing a lot of aerobic work. Obviously the intensity of the game is totally different and it tends to catch you out.”

A keen signing…

Heckingbottom said that Sheffield United had known about Uremovic for long before he arrived at the club. The Blades clearly did their due diligence before bringing him in and that showed last night.

He slotted into the back-line with ease and battled throughout, looking composed on the ball and contributing towards an all-important clean sheet and win on the night.

Should he put in a few more performances like that between now and the end of the season then he’ll give the club an easy decision to make in terms of offering him a new deal.

Up next for Sheffield United is a home game v Bournemouth this weekend.