Arsenal have signed defender Maldini Kacurri after he was let go by Fulham, a report from Football London has claimed.

The report states that Kacurri has completed a move to the Gunners after being let go by Fulham, saying that he played for Arsenal in a game against Garuda Select.

Kacurri, 16, links up with the Premier League side’s youth set-up in a bid to continue his development under the guidance of academy chief Per Mertesacker.

The former Fulham talent has played twice for Albania’s U17s side since making his debut for the country’s youngsters in the summer of 2022, and he will now be bidding to earn recognition at a club level as he looks to forge a career for himself in the senior game.

The Cottagers’ impressive academy

Although Kacurri has departed for pastures new, the Cottagers’ youth academy has come under the spotlight this season.

The emergence of young playmaker Fabio Carvalho in Marco Silva’s first-team highlights the good work being put in by those involved in Fulham’s youth academy as they look to bring the next generation of top young talents through the ranks and into the senior picture at Craven Cottage.

Both Fulham’s U18s and U23s have enjoyed strong seasons so far. Ali Melloul’s U18s sit in 4th place in the U18 Premier League South and have won their last five games, while the U23s sit at the top of their Premier League 2 division, 20 points clear of 2nd placed Norwich City having won 19 out of 24 games this campaign.