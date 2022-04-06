Preston North End beat Blackpool in the Lancashire derby last night, and Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg was a man on form.

Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 derby loss to Preston yesterday, with the Lilywhites leapfrogging their rivals up to 13th after the win.

Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer scored the only goal of the game right before half-time, and Ryan Lowe’s side were able to see the tie out. The victory puts Preston North End in 13th place with six games remaining in the campaign.

But, one man who stood out from the rest in the Preston North End squad was van den Berg in defence…

What do the stats say?

The Dutchman picked up an impressive match rating, earning a 7.37 from WhoScored, and it could have even been more.

Playing on the right of the Preston North End back-three, van den Berg was involved on the ball a lot, making a total of 61 passes in the tie – one of his highest of the season. It could’ve been so much more though, with the defender having only 67.2% pass accuracy – showing that he did try to change the game with a variety of passes.

The 20-year-old was also solid defensively. Van den Berg won a total of eight aerial duels throughout the game – the most on the pitch at Deepdale. As well as this, he was on hand to make four clearances for his side in a successful attempt of keeping their opponents quiet.

Preston are now back to winning ways after losing their last two games and drawing one.

Van den Berg and the Lilywhites will be looking to keep this form until the end of the season to hopefully be in and around a mid-table spot come the end of the campaign.