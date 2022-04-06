Hull City will target a goalkeeping addition this summer, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City plan to bring in a new stopper ahead of the next campaign.

The Tigers are gearing up for their first full season under Acun Ilicali’s ownership of the club and it is expected to be a busy next transfer window at the MKM Stadium.

Hull Live claim the Yorkshire outfit also plan to bring in two wingers and a striker to boost their options at the top end of the pitch after a dry season in terms of goals this term.

Hull City eyeing new goalkeeper

Hull City currently have Nathan Baxter on loan from Chelsea but the highly-rated ‘keeper is poised to return to his parent club this summer.

The Tigers swooped to sign the Premier League youngster on loan last summer and he has since adapted well to life in the Championship.

However, he is facing an uncertain future and it is yet to be known whether Shota Arveladze’s side will try and bring him back.

Matt Ingram, who has been in and out of the team in this campaign, is out of contract at the end of June and is currently due to become a free agent.

Hull City have a decision to make as to whether to extend his stay or let him leave.

Young Harvey Cartwright is another goalkeeping option but could leave on loan after seeing a move to Hartlepool United fall through a couple of months ago. He made his first-team debut against Barnsley earlier this year but probably isn’t ready to be a number one in the Championship.