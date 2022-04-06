Middlesbrough take on league leaders Fulham this evening, with Chris Wilder’s side looking to nullify the threat of the Championship top scorer Aleksander Mitrovic.

Middlesbrough come into the game after a 4-0 thrashing of Peterborough United at the weekend. The result took them up to fifth, although Sheffield United’s victory last night meant Boro slipped to sixth.

A win for the Teessiders tonight could take them as high as fourth, above Sheffield United and Luton Town.

They will have a big test this evening as they host runaway leaders Fulham, and they will have to try to nullify striker Aleksander Mitrovic, who has 37 goals and seven assists in 36 games, a Championship record.

This is something which manager Chris Wilder addressed in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“We can deal with the challenge,” said Wilder.

“[The back three have] had to deal with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, and these are the kind of challenges that you should relish as a player. But if you’re going to play extremely well against Harry Kane, then you have to play extremely well against everybody else as well.

“Mitrovic is another huge challenge for Dael [Fry] and the rest of the boys, but we’re not taking a backward step from it. We know we’re going to have to play well, and deal with a lot of things in Fulham’s build-up play and Mitrovic getting into the box.

“There are certain situations where we’re going to have to wrap him up and be ultra-tight, but we’re ready for that test.”

How did Middlesbrough fare against Mitrovic in the reverse fixture?

Middlesbrough managed to limit Mitrovic in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season, with the sides playing out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

The Serbian had three shots that afternoon, but none were on target, whilst he won six aerial duels against the opposition defenders.

The Teessiders will be hoping to nullify Mitrovic again when the two sides face off tonight at the Riverside,