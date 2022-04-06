Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says QPR maybe ‘took advantage’ of the Covid rules after postponing their previously scheduled fixture.

Sheffield United hosted QPR in the Championship last night. An early goal from Oliver Norwood sealed the eventual 1-0 win for the Blades which moves them up into 5th place of the table, with Heckingbottom taking his side down to QPR at the end of the month.

QPR were originally scheduled to travel to Sheffield United back in December. But after a Covid outbreak within the R’s camp, the west London club decided to postpone the game.

Having his say on that after last night’s victory, Heckingbottom told SUFC TV:

“QPR were one that set us off really, cancelling on us when they probably shouldn’t [have], but they did, probably took advantage of the rules.

“It set us on a tricky period of one league game in six weeks, which meant we had to catch up then over a long period of time, two games a week.

“That training period was terrible for us because we kept having games cancelled at the last minute, so we could never get the work in to supplement not having games.”

Sheffield United played just twice through December. They won their last four games of 2021 but went winless in their first three of 2022, before returning back to form.

It was a difficult patch for Sheffield United but they’ve since come out of that, and they’re quickly looking like their best again ahead of the season finale.

Up next…

Sheffield United host Bournemouth this weekend. It’s another huge game with the cherries sitting in 2nd and looking to cement their place in the automatic promotion places, whilst the Blades will be hoping to cement their place in the top-six.

The game kicks off at 12:45pm on Saturday and is available to watch on Sky Sports.