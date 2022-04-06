Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says Jamie Murphy and Rhys Oates are still doubts for the weekend.

Mansfield Town are back in action this weekend away at bottom of the table Scunthorpe United.

The Stags were narrowly beaten 1-0 by table toppers Forest Green Rovers last night after Josh March’s early goal in the first-half.

They left both Murphy and Oates out of the 18-man squad for their trip to Gloucestershire yesterday.

Clough has discussed whether they will be ready for Saturday’s clash against the Iron and has said, as per the club’s official website:

“They’re] Doubtful, but we’ll see. One’s [Murphy] got a hamstring [injury], one’s [Oates] got a thigh injury. We’re not quite sure yet [if they’ll feature]. We’ll see how they go.”

Midfielder George Lapslie will definitely miss the game against Keith Hill’s side after getting sent off at the New Lawn.

Mansfield Town eyeing promotion

Mansfield Town’s loss to Forest Green Rovers was a blow but they are still in a strong position in the league table.

They are 6th and are three points off the top three and three points inside the play-offs with seven games left to play.

The Nottinghamshire club will be hoping they can get Oates back out there as soon as they can as they chase down a place in League One. They swooped to sign the striker last summer from fellow League Two side Hartlepool United and he has since adapted well to life at Field Mill, scoring 11 goals in all competitions this term.

Murphy was brought in during the January transfer window and is a player who Clough knows what from his days at Sheffield United and Burton Albion. The Scotsman is on loan from Hibernian and injects experience into their attacking ranks.