Wigan Athletic secured an impressive 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, and midfielder Tom Naylor was a standout star once again.

Wigan Athletic moved back on top of the League One table after their comfortable 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

Joe Bennett opened the scoring with a perfect free-kick on 37 minutes before striker Josh Magennis headed home his third goal in four games to double the Latics’ lead only five minutes later. Will Keane made it three with his 20th League One goal of the season just before the hour mark, helping Leam Richardson’s side see out the home win.

One man who stood out in the midweek win was influential midfielder Naylor…

The stats behind Naylor’s display…

The 30-year-old has become a firm fan favourite since joining last summer, and his performance in Tuesday’s 3-0 win showed exactly why.

Naylor earned a 7.1 match rating from WhoScored on another brilliant night at the office, and he was arguably deserving of more. Alongside Max Power in the middle of the park, the former Burton Albion and Portsmouth man guarded the back three well, completing his only tackle attempted as well as making one interception and one clearance.

He was brilliant on the ball too, completing 88% of his passes (28/32), with two of those being key passes (passes that amount to a chance).

Naylor won two aerial duels too in a well-rounded performance in the middle of the park, helping Wigan Athletic tighten their grip on an automatic promotion spot and to keep them in the hunt for the League One title.